Chhattisgarh: Coal mining projects in Surguja will displace tribals and destroy forests, activists claim

Environment activists have claimed the Chhattisgarh government's move to give nod to two coal mining projects in Surguja division will lead to displacement of several tribals and destruction of forests.

The state government recently gave its clearance to Parsa coal block and second phase of the Parsa East Kente Basan coal mine in Surguja division.

The mines were allotted to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RRVUNL) after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel last month, seeking to clear hurdles in the development of these mines, according to officials.

However, Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan convener Alok Shukla told PTI that the state government gave permission for mining in biodiversity-rich and ecologically sensitive Hasdeo Arand region while ignoring the welfare of local tribals and the environment. ''Mining in these areas will result in the displacement of hundreds of tribals and destruction to 1,70,000 hectare of forest," he claimed.

He claimed that according to the mine-affected tribals, the permission for diversion of forest land for the Parsa mining project was granted on the basis of ''fake'' gram sabha documents. For the last three years, they have been demanding a probe into the matter and quashing of the fake report, he said. ''In October last year, tribals from these areas marched 300 km to the state capital Raipur and met Governor Anusuiya Uikey, who had then asked the state government for an impartial probe into the matter,'' he said.

In such a situation, the final approval granted to these mines is a violation of provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act-1996, the Forest Rights Act-2006 and fifth schedule of the Constitution, the activist claimed.

The Hasdeo-Arand coalfield, spread over 1,878 sq km area in Korba, Surguja and Surajpur districts in northern part of the state, is located about 300 km from Raipur.

"The entire Hasdeo-Arand area, also called as the 'lungs of Chhattisgarh', was declared as 'no go' for mining by the Ministry of Environment and Forests in 2010, but it was later opened for coal mining,'' Shukla said.

This is also the catchment area of the Hasdeo river and Bango dam which help in the irrigation of three lakh hectare of agriculture land in Janjgir-Champa district, he pointed out.

He said their effort is to save one of the largest intact forest areas of central India, inhabited by a large tribal population and other forest dwellers.

Echoing similar views, Bilaspur-based environment activist Shailesh Shukla said the state government talks about setting up elephant reserves for their conservation, but gives approval to mining activities which would further trigger human-elephant conflict in the region.

The activists have demanded that the state government withdraw its approval for the mines and declare the entire Hasdeo-Arand as protected area.

According to officials, the state government issued final approval to the Parsa mining project on April 6 with certain conditions mentioned by the Centre.

In a letter to the Chhattisgarh principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), the state government said the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had granted the permission for non-forestry use of 841.538 hectare of forest land for the Parsa mining project, spread over Surguja and Surajpur districts, in favour of the RRVUNL on October 21 last year.

There are some 24 conditions, including that files of the diverted area, compensatory afforestation areas, soil and moisture conservation works area and wildlife management plans shall be uploaded on the e-Green Watch portal with all requisite details prior to handing over the forest land to the user agency (RRVUNL). The conditions also say that the legal status of diverted forest land shall remain unchanged, no damage shall be caused to flora and fauna of the adjoining areas, and settlements of rights under Forest Rights Act-2006 shall be ensured.

The final approval by the state government mentioned that Chhattisgarh PCCF and nodal officer for the Forest Conservation Act shall ensure compliance with all these conditions, or else it will amount to violation of the Forest Conservation Act-1980, and action would be taken accordingly.

