Man found dead in northeast Delhi industrial area

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 10:50 IST
The body of a man was found at the New Mandoli Industrial Area in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar on Wednesday morning, police said.

The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Information about the body at the industrial area, under the Harsh Vihar police station, was given by beat officers around 7:15 am, a senior officer said.

It seems, the man died form an injury to his head, police said.

Missing persons reports, even from other police stations, are being looked up, and footage from CCTV cameras is being examined to ascertain the identity of the man and the sequence of events that led to his death, they said.

