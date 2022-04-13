Left Menu

Maha DGP lauds anti-Naxal operations of Gadchiroli police

He visited the commando training centre and firing range at Kitadi, around 25 km from the district headquarters, the official said.He also chaired a meeting of top Gadchiroli police officials and reviewed the anti-Naxal operations conducted in the district. He appreciated the Gadchiroli polices work, including the recent encounters where a number of Naxals were gunned down, the official said.

Updated: 13-04-2022
Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth has lauded the anti-Naxal operations conducted by Gadchiroli police, an official said on Wednesday.

Notably, in November last year, over 25 Naxals were killed in an encounter with the Gadchiroli police.

Seth is on a two-day visit to Gadchiroli since Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, Seth flew from Nagpur to Gadchiroli in a special helicopter. He visited the commando training centre and firing range at Kitadi, around 25 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

He also chaired a meeting of top Gadchiroli police officials and reviewed the anti-Naxal operations conducted in the district. He appreciated the Gadchiroli police's work, including the recent encounters where a number of Naxals were gunned down, the official said.

