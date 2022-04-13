Hot weather conditions prevail in most parts of Haryana, Punjab
- Country:
- India
Hot weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, with day temperatures hovering above normal limits and common capital Chandigarh recording a high of 38 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius, Bopani in Faridabad district 43.4 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 42.5 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 42.2 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 40.3 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 40.1 degrees Celsius and Ambala 39 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.
In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius, Patiala 40.3 degrees Celsius, Jalandhar 39.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 39.7 degrees Celsius and Amritsar 39 degrees Celsius, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab: Farmers hold govt officials hostage in Lambi
World Street, Faridabad celebrates Haryanvi talent in a three-day musical extravaganza
Punjab revenue officers go on indefinite strike against hostile treatment by farmers from today
Punjab Cong worker attacked in Ferozepur dies, police add murder charge to FIR
5-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Punjab