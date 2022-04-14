Left Menu

Government to contribute $100,000 to support flood-hit Wairoa

“This week’s downpour has hit Wairoa hard after a series of severe weather events recently and these funds will help the community to get back onto its feet,” Kiri Allan said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-04-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 10:07 IST
Mayoral Relief Funds have previously been used for recovery activities such as cleaning septic tanks, filling water tanks, re-establishing damaged boundary fence lines and clearing debris from properties. Image Credit: Pixabay
The Government will contribute $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support people and communities most affected by the recent severe weather in Wairoa, the Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan announced today.

"While the bad weather is now behind us, there will be a big cleanup effort ahead for the people of Wairoa as they head into Easter and the school holiday break.

"I visited the region today and was struck by the dedication of everyone who had rolled up their sleeves and worked around the clock to support their community. I'd like to offer a huge thanks to Civil Defence, council, first responders, roading contractors, iwi and volunteers, and members of the community who pitched in – this response really showed how tough times bring out the best in us," Kiri Allan said.

Mayoral Relief Funds help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils understand where the immediate needs are and how to help whānau, community organisations, and marae.

Mayoral Relief Funds have previously been used for recovery activities such as cleaning septic tanks, filling water tanks, re-establishing damaged boundary fence lines and clearing debris from properties.

The funds are in addition to other support that may be available from other agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

Mayoral Relief Funds are intended to help fill gaps quickly where an immediate need exists. It's not a replacement for insurance and costs covered by other funding sources.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

