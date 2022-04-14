2 mowed down by reversing mini-truck in Rajasthan

A woman and her 10-year-old niece were mowed down by a mini-truck at a fuel station in Rajasthan's Kota district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place at National Highway 27 under Baran Sadar police station area. The deceased were identified as Nirmala Koli (30) and her niece, Tina, both residents of Naredi village in Baran district, they said.

Around 9.30 am, Nirmala's husband Champalal stopped at a petrol pump to get his motorcycle refuelled. Nirmala and Tina stood behind a stationary mini-truck as they waited, Station House Officer (SHO), Baran Sadar, Rajesh Khatana said.

The driver of the mini-truck was unaware of the two standing behind his vehicle and mowed them down while reversing his vehicle. Both Nirmala and Tina died on the spot, the SHO said.

The driver fled from the spot, leaving behind his mini-truck, which was impounded, Khatana said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, he said.

