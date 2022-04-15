Bodies of 2 boys retrieved from Yamuna: Police

Two more bodies were retrieved from the Yamuna here on Thursday, a day after four boys went to play near Kalindi Kunj and drowned in the river, police said.

The bodies of Mohammad Ali (11) and his cousin Sahil (13) were retrieved from the river by the rescue teams and the search is still on to trace Rihaan (13), they added.

The body of Farman (13) was retrieved from the river on Wednesday.

The boys had gone to play near the river, but when they did not return home, Ali's father informed the Kalindi Kunj police station, officials said.

Police had found some clothes near the river bank on Wednesday and informed the disaster management department. Subsequently, a team from the disaster management department, along with swimmers from the flood department and fire brigade personnel, had reached the spot and launched a search-and-rescue operation.

Farman's body was retrieved from the river at about 5 pm.

''The rescue teams have so far retrieved the bodies of Farman, Mohammad Ali and Sahil from the river,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, adding that the rescue teams are still trying to trace Rihaan.

