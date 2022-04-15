Mumbai: Part of three-story restaurant collapses in Powai; no one hurt

A portion of a three-story building housing a restaurant collapsed in suburban Powai on Friday morning, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, he added. The entire front portion of `Rumours Lawn' restaurant located near the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, collapsed around 10.30 am.

Along with police and civic officials, two fire engines were also sent to the spot, a fire brigade official said.

The cause of the collapse was yet to be ascertained.

This was the second major incident of building collapse in Mumbai this month.

An elderly worker died and two others were injured when the roof of a building inside the J J Hospital premises collapsed during construction on April 6.

