Left Menu

Mumbai: Part of three-story restaurant collapses in Powai; no one hurt

The entire front portion of Rumours Lawn restaurant located near the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, collapsed around 10.30 am.Along with police and civic officials, two fire engines were also sent to the spot, a fire brigade official said.The cause of the collapse was yet to be ascertained.This was the second major incident of building collapse in Mumbai this month.An elderly worker died and two others were injured when the roof of a building inside the J J Hospital premises collapsed during construction on April 6.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 19:13 IST
Mumbai: Part of three-story restaurant collapses in Powai; no one hurt
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of a three-story building housing a restaurant collapsed in suburban Powai on Friday morning, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, he added. The entire front portion of `Rumours Lawn' restaurant located near the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, collapsed around 10.30 am.

Along with police and civic officials, two fire engines were also sent to the spot, a fire brigade official said.

The cause of the collapse was yet to be ascertained.

This was the second major incident of building collapse in Mumbai this month.

An elderly worker died and two others were injured when the roof of a building inside the J J Hospital premises collapsed during construction on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022