Mercury rises above 40 degrees Celsius in 16 places in Odisha

There was no let-up in the sweltering heat in Odisha on Friday as 16 places recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.Baripada in Mayurbhanj district registered 43.4 degrees Celsius. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded maximums of 38.2 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius respectively during the period.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-04-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 20:47 IST
There was no let-up in the sweltering heat in Odisha on Friday as 16 places recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Baripada in Mayurbhanj district registered 43.4 degrees Celsius. Subarnapur town sizzled at 43.2 degrees, followed by 43 in Bolangir and 42.7 in Jharsuguda. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded maximums of 38.2 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius respectively during the period. The MeT office has forecast no major change in maximum (day) temperature during the next five days. The mercury is expected to be more than 40 degrees Celsius and above normal by two-three notches in interior parts of the coastal state during the next four-five days, the Met office said.

However, there is a possibility of a thunderstorm in many places over the next 24 hours, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

People have been advised to take precautionary measures while going outside between noon and 3 pm.

