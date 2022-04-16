Massive fire at Jharkhand forest, 4 firefighters injured
Four firefighters were critically injured as they were dousing a massive fire that broke out in a forest in Jharkhands Hazaribag district on Saturday morning, officials said.The fire broke out at the Bigha Forest along the Hazaribag-Gaya Road in Chouparan police station area, they said.The fire ravaged trees spread over six hectares of land, causing huge loss to the department, said Divisional Forest Officer RN Mishra.A team of firefighters was working on dousing the flames which turned severe around 9 am.
- Country:
- India
Four firefighters were critically injured as they were dousing a massive fire that broke out in a forest in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Saturday morning, officials said.
The fire broke out at the Bigha Forest along the Hazaribag-Gaya Road in Chouparan police station area, they said.
The fire ravaged trees spread over six hectares of land, causing huge loss to the department, said Divisional Forest Officer RN Mishra.
A team of firefighters was working on dousing the flames which turned severe around 9 am. Four members of the team were injured during the operations, he said.
The blaze was brought under control after more firefighters were called in from Barhi and Hazaribag, he added.
It is suspected that some miscreants among those who collect mohua flowers from the forest could have set the fire, the officer said.
We have registered a police complaint in this connection, he added. Earlier this year, similar forest fires were reported from Barhi, Barkagaon and Canary Hill, causing severe damage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand court sentences five people to life imprisonment for killing advocate over land dispute
HFCL completes broadband connectivity in all gram panchayats of Jharkhand
Congress councillor murder: Man arrested from Jharkhand
District-level committees assessing CCL due as claimed by Jharkhand govt: CCL CMD
Three Jharkhand cities record decade’s lowest number of rainy days in March