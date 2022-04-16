Left Menu

Hot weather conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday.In Haryana, Gurugram recorded 42.3 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered 41.8 degrees Celsius, according to a report of Chandigarhs Meteorological Department.Sirsa and Hisar sizzled at 41.9 and 40.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 20:31 IST
Hot weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hot weather conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday.

In Haryana, Gurugram recorded 42.3 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered 41.8 degrees Celsius, according to a report of Chandigarh's Meteorological Department.

Sirsa and Hisar sizzled at 41.9 and 40.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Ambala's maximum was 38.6 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius. Rohtak recorded its maximum at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded its maximum at 40.6 degrees Celsius while Hoshiarpur's maximum was 39.5 degrees Celsius. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 38.3, 37.9 and 39.2 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius.

