Left Menu

TN: Septuagenarian murdered for gain

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 16-04-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 20:58 IST
TN: Septuagenarian murdered for gain
  • Country:
  • India

A 76-year-old woman was found strangled to death in her house in Pollachi here on Saturday and about 21 sovereigns of gold ornaments went missing from her body, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nagalakshmi. Her son left for work in the morning and her daughter came to the house around 11.30 am, where she found her mother lying dead, with gold ornaments missing, police said.

Based on information from the siblings, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Government Hospital in Pollachi about 40 kms from here.

Since there was no external injury on the body, it was suspected that the woman was strangled to death, police said.

CCTV footage from an establishment near the house revealed that the woman was going inside the house from a neighbouring residence around 11 am and no one entered the house after that, they said.

Three special police teams have been formed to investigate the crime, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022