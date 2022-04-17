Assam storm toll rises to 14

The death toll in the storm accompanied by heavy rain and lightning strikes, sweeping across Assam for the last three days, rose to 14 as six more deaths were reported, an official bulletin said on Sunday.

Strong winds along with heavy showers and lightning strikes, a seasonal annual phenomenon called 'Bordoisila' in Assamese, have also caused damage to houses, uprooted trees and snapped electric lines in many parts of the state.

Three deaths were reported in Tinsukia district, two in Baksa and one in Dibrugarh on Friday. Eight more fatalities which include two minors were also recorded, the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) late on Saturday night said.

More than 12,000 houses and other establishments have been damaged in the storm raging since Thursday, it said.

'Bordoisila' refers to the spirit goddess of wind and rain. During the Assamese New Year, which starts on April 15, strong winds accompanied by heavy showers and lightning strikes wreak havoc in Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)