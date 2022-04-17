Most parts of Haryana reel under hot weather conditions

Hot weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Haryana on Sunday, while the mercury hovered near the 40-degree mark in neighbouring Punjab.

Narnaul and Gurugram reeled under sweltering heat as the mercury settled at a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius and 42.6 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a report by the meteorological centre here.

Sirsa recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius, the report stated.

Ambala recorded a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 40.7 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 42.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and Ludhiana 39.2 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius in Paitiala, 39.2 degrees Celsius in Jalandhar, 38.1 degrees Celsius in Pathankot and 38.7 degrees Celsius in Mohali.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)