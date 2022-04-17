Left Menu

Heatwave continues in Rajasthan, Bikaner sizzles at 44.2 deg C

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-04-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 20:13 IST
Heatwave conditions continued in Rajasthan on Sunday with Bikaner being the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. Barmer and Churu sizzled at 43.9 degrees Celsius while Pilani, Kota, Jaisalmer recorded day temperatures of 43.7, 43.6, 43.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said. The day temperatures in Alwar and Sriganganagar was 42.6 degrees Celsius, according to Met department.

The weather condition would remain the same during the next 48 hours, it added.

