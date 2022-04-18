Left Menu

Delhi likely to witness heatwave conditions during day

The national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions during the day, with the maximum temperature settling around 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. The Air Quality Index AQI around 9 am was 252, according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

The national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions during the day, with the maximum temperature settling around 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, one notch higher than the season's normal, the IMD said.

''Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand during 18th-19th,'' the IMD said in a bulletin.

The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 52 per cent. The Air Quality Index (AQI) around 9 am was 252, according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

