SpaceX's reusable rocket puts US intelligence satellite into orbit; returns safely

On Sunday, April 17, SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9 rocket launched the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-85 mission. The rocket, carrying a national security payload designed, built and operated by NRO, lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The reusable rocket booster returned safely to Landing Zone 4 after delivering the national security payload to orbit. This is the first time NRO has reused a rocket booster from its previous mission - the NROL-87 mission - which was launched two months earlier on February 2, 2022.

"Reusing the booster shows we are continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible while delivering greater value. It reduces our costs, which reflects our commitment to using taxpayer dollars responsibly," said Col.Chad Davis, NRO's director of the Office of Space Launch.

In a press release on Sunday, NRO said that the NROL-85 mission will strengthen its ability to provide a wide range of timely intelligence information to national decision-makers, warfighters, and intelligence analysts to protect the Nation's vital interests and support humanitarian efforts worldwide.