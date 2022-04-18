Left Menu

South African military deployed to flood-ravaged province

South Africa's armed forces have been deployed to help with relief efforts in the KwaZulu-Natal province, where more than 440 people died following torrential rains that triggered floods and mudslides last week.

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 18-04-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 15:38 IST
South African military deployed to flood-ravaged province
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's armed forces have been deployed to help with relief efforts in the KwaZulu-Natal province, where more than 440 people died following torrential rains that triggered floods and mudslides last week. The Army has been instructed to activate 10,000 troops for tasks including mop-up work and transporting humanitarian aid, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said on Monday.

The SANDF would also provide medical support and helicopters to help with search and rescue and reconnaissance missions. The floods have left thousands homeless, knocked out power and water services, and disrupted operations at one of Africa's busiest ports, Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal's premier on Sunday said the death toll had risen to 443, with 63 people still unaccounted for.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022