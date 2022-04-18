Left Menu

Activists protest outside Thane civic body against manual scavenging

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:15 IST
Several activists protested outside the Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday demanding an end to manual scavenging as well as adequate compensation to the kin of those who had died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks.

They submitted a memorandum to senior officials of the civic body demanding that a survey be conducted on manual scavenging within the next two months.

Protesters from Muse Foundation and Shramik Janata Sangh asked the TMC to deploy jet pumps and other such machines as alternatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

