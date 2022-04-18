Left Menu

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 18-04-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 17:39 IST
Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxals involved in Feb 2 arson incident arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Eight Naxals involved in torching two trucks in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on February 2 have been arrested, a police official said on Monday.

The arson incident had taken place between Mangapenta and Bargapara and the arrests took place on Sunday evening from Eramangi village under Kutru police station limits, he said.

Hunga Kawasi (45), Waman Poyam (42), Sukhram Poyami (36), Fagnu Madvi (18), Sito Ram Madvi (26), Tulsi Ram Madvi (26), Badru Madvi and Chandru Kuhrami (52), all natives of Eramangi, were held during an area domination exercise by the District Reserve Guard and the local police, the official informed.

Meanwhile, Naxals torched four tractors engaged in construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana along the Bijapur-Dantewada border on Sunday night, the official said.

''Some 15 vehicles and machinery were parked at the site near Manganar village. The ultras burnt down four tractors and warned workers and panchayat representatives to stay away from such development works,'' he added.

