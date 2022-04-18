Left Menu

Army dedicates 45-feet long foot-bridge to public in J-K’s Kishtwar

The Army on Monday inaugurated a newly constructed foot-bridge over a fast flowing stream in remote Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district, officials said.The 45-feet long and three feet wide bridge at village Zhalla was dedicated to the public by commander nine-sector Rashtriya rifles Brigadier Pranab Misra in presence of civil administration, the Army officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:35 IST
Army dedicates 45-feet long foot-bridge to public in J-K’s Kishtwar
  • Country:
  • India

The Army on Monday inaugurated a newly constructed foot-bridge over a fast flowing stream in remote Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

The 45-feet long and three feet wide bridge at village Zhalla was dedicated to the public by commander nine-sector Rashtriya rifles Brigadier Pranab Misra in presence of civil administration, the Army officials said. They said the iron bridge was constructed as part of Army’s efforts to reduce hardships of people living in far flung areas of Kishtwar. They said the local villagers approached the Army camp at Chatroo with a request for a permanent bridge over the stream after a local boy lost control and fell into the stream while crossing the temporary bridge. The Army accepted the challenge and constructed the bridge for locals, bringing relief to the local residents, the officials said, adding the bridge is strong enough to sustain load of over a dozen individuals and can be used for transhipment of cattles. Brigadier Misra interacted with the people and assured them all possible assistance to mitigate their hardships. “Army will do whatever possible to develop this scenic location in the coming years,” the Army officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022