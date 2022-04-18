Large alligator saunters through Florida neighbourhood
Sheriff's deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a community lake.
The video was taken Sunday morning in Venice, Florida, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Deputies estimated the gator to be about 10 feet long (3 meters).
The sheriff's office notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They also warned neighbors to be on alert because the alligator sauntered down to Harrington Lake to take an Easter morning swim.
Venice is south of Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
