Maha: KDMC gets Centre's COVID Innovation award

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-04-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 22:00 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KDMCOfficial)
Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday received a COVID Innovation award at a function in Surat in neighbouring Gujarat.

KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi received the award from Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at the 3-day 'Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization' conference organised by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in association with Surat Smart City Corporation Development Ltd as part of the Centre's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

