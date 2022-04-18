Maha: KDMC gets Centre's COVID Innovation award

Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday received a COVID Innovation award at a function in Surat in neighbouring Gujarat.

KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi received the award from Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at the 3-day 'Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization' conference organised by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in association with Surat Smart City Corporation Development Ltd as part of the Centre's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

