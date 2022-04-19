Spacewalkers configure new robotic arm components on ISS

Expedition 67 Flight Engineers and Russian cosmonauts - Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev - configured new robotic arm components on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module at the International Space Station (ISS) during yesterday's spacewalk.

The duo began their spacewalk at 11:01 a.m. EDT and concluded it after 6 hours and 37 minutes at 5:37 p.m. EDT. The duo's primary tasks were to install and connect a control panel for the European robotic arm and remove protective covers from the arm and install handrails on Nauka.

Spacewalkers Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev configure new robotic arm components on the station 257 miles above the Pacific Ocean. https://t.co/yuOTrYN8CV pic.twitter.com/Tx6HwZY3Lc — International Space Station (@Space_Station) April 18, 2022

The April 18 spacewalk was the 249th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades. The Russian duo will venture outside the space station again on Thursday, April 28, for more robotics work. During the upcoming spacewalk, Artemyev and Matveev will jettison thermal blankets used to protect the arm during its July 2021 launch with Nauka. The duo will also flex the arm's joints, release launch restraints, and monitor the arm's ability to use two grapple fixtures.

Live coverage of the April 28 spacewalk will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.