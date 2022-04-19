Odd News Roundup: Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets. Co-developed by Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita and beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co., the chopsticks enhance tastes using electrical stimulation and a mini-computer worn on a wristband.

