Official: 5 civilians die in Kharkiv attack

A regional governor in eastern Ukraine says five civilians have been killed by Russian shelling.

Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synyehubov said Tuesday that another 17 residents were wounded in the Russian rocket barrage of the center of Kharkiv and its outskirts.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has faced Russian attacks since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

