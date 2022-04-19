Left Menu

Official: 5 civilians die in Kharkiv attack

Updated: 19-04-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 14:51 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A regional governor in eastern Ukraine says five civilians have been killed by Russian shelling.

Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synyehubov said Tuesday that another 17 residents were wounded in the Russian rocket barrage of the center of Kharkiv and its outskirts.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has faced Russian attacks since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

