Tiger dies of old age, illness at Sariska reserve
A tiger died on Tuesday in the Rajasthans Sariska reserve due to prolonged illness and old age, an official said.ST-6, aged around 17, was one of the oldest tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve. There are now 25 tigers in the reserve, including seven cubs, a forest official said.
ST-6, aged around 17, was one of the oldest tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve. Two years ago, ST-6 had sustained injuries in a fight with ST-4. The tiger was kept in an enclosure since November 2020. ''The ST-6 died this morning. He was injured in a territorial fight. Doctors had performed a surgery on the animal but he had developed other health issues owing to age,'' Sariska Field Director R N Meena said. There are now 25 tigers in the reserve, including seven cubs, a forest official said.
