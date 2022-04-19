Left Menu

Tiger dies of old age, illness at Sariska reserve

A tiger died on Tuesday in the Rajasthans Sariska reserve due to prolonged illness and old age, an official said.ST-6, aged around 17, was one of the oldest tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve. There are now 25 tigers in the reserve, including seven cubs, a forest official said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:41 IST
Tiger dies of old age, illness at Sariska reserve
A tiger died on Tuesday in the Rajasthan’s Sariska reserve due to prolonged illness and old age, an official said.

ST-6, aged around 17, was one of the oldest tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve. Two years ago, ST-6 had sustained injuries in a fight with ST-4. The tiger was kept in an enclosure since November 2020. ''The ST-6 died this morning. He was injured in a territorial fight. Doctors had performed a surgery on the animal but he had developed other health issues owing to age,'' Sariska Field Director R N Meena said. There are now 25 tigers in the reserve, including seven cubs, a forest official said.

