Forest fires flare up in U'khand as temperatures soar

Forest fires flared up in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as temperatures soared, with 198.9 hectares of forest land gutted in 117 fresh incidents of wildfires over the last 12 hours.

According to information provided by the forest department by 4 pm on Tuesday, 117 fresh forest fire incidents were reported with Garhwal region accounting for 32 of them, Kumaon region 75 and wildlife areas 10.

While, 198.9 hectares of forest land has been destroyed in these fires causing an economic damage of Rs 5.28 lakh, the department said. On Monday, 27 forest fire incidents were reported in Uttarakhand.

Chief Conservator of Forest, forest fire and disaster management, Nishant Verma, said the fire season which began this year on February 15 has affected 1020.29 hectares of forest land which also includes 724.93 hectares of reserved forest area. However, fortunately there have been no human casualties in the forest blazes this year, he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked officials to control the situation by involving local people.

It is hot not just in Dehradun and adjoining areas but also in the hills. Dehrdaun on Tuesday recorded a maximum of 40 degree celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)