1,915 sites in Delhi inspected under anti-open garbage burning campaign: Environment minister

As many as 1,915 sites have been inspected in the national capital so far under the Delhi government's anti-open garbage burning campaign, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

He also said that 21 notices and challans have been issued to violators.

Five hundred teams from 10 different departments have been deployed to make the month-long campaign, which was launched on April 12, successful, according to Rai.

"So far, around 1,915 garbage burning sites and landfill sites have been inspected by the teams deployed under the Anti-Open Burning Campaign. Along with this 21 notices or challans have been issued to individuals," he said. The campaign will run till May 12 under the Summer Action Plan in Delhi.

The minister announced that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee will start running special drives for industrial units from April 20 onwards. Wherever environmental rules or norms are broken, necessary actions will be taken, he said.

Rai said that all 1,607 registered industrial units in Delhi have been converted to PNG, and if any industrial unit is found to be breaking environmental regulations, the agency concerned will take necessary and strict actions against them.

An expert-level meeting with all departments concerned will be held at the Delhi Secretariat on April 21 to resolve incidents of fires at landfills.

"On April 21, a high-level meeting with all experts from relevant departments, including DPCC, MCD, IIT Delhi, Environment Department, TERI, DTU, and CSE, has been convened at the Delhi Secretariat to resolve the incidents of fire at landfill sites. In addition, the teams are inspecting the landfill sites on a daily basis," Rai said.

The public works department (PWD) has also been ordered to form a special task force to increase roadside green cover in the city, Rai said.

"The PWD has started working on it. And, based on their recently released report, efforts on increasing roadside green cover will begin as soon as feasible," he added.

