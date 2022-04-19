Left Menu

MoRTH mandates use of pre-cast concrete elements in certain road projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 21:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@MORTHIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made it compulsory for entities to use factory manufactured pre-cast concrete elements in projects within 100 kilometres radius of a pre-cast factory.

The move is aimed at harnessing the benefits of pre-fabrication in the construction of national highways.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said the minimum mandatory usage should be 25 per cent of the total concrete volume, other than the foundations and sub-structures of bridges.

Industrialised pre-cast concrete has the benefits of all-weather and fast construction, reliable quality and enhanced performance durability, aesthetics due to uniformity in appearance, it added.

According to the statement, pre-cast factory will be certified by Quality Council of India (QCI) and will have minimum facility of arrangement for steam curing, mechanical handling of concrete and pre-cast components.

