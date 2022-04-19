Left Menu

Telangana CM inspects Secretariat complex construction work

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-04-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 22:11 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction work of the new Secretariat complex here and directed the officials concerned to complete the project expeditiously by adhering to safety measures.

The CM reviewed works concerning pillars, concrete walls, staircase among others.

He visited the ministers' chambers, conference halls, and other staff offices, a release said adding Rao gave suggestions to officials on the improvements to be made.

The foundation stone for the construction of the new Secretariat complex was laid in 2019 but it got delayed as the matter reached the high court, which gave the nod for demolition of the old buildings in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

