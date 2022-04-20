US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq leads Wall Street higher as yields retreat
The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street's main indexes higher for a second straight session on Wednesday, as easing Treasury yields and overall earnings optimism helped counter a plunge in the shares of streaming giant Netflix.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.5 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 34,962.67.
The S&P 500 rose 10.1 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 4,472.26, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 45.7 points, or 0.34%, to 13,665.37 at the opening bell.
