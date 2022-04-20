Left Menu

PM Gati Shakti crucial for India to become USD 5 tn economy: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 20:17 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP), aimed at improving multi-modal connectivity and last-mile connectivity across the country, is important for achieving the prime minister's dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event to mark the 15th Civil Services Day, Gadkari further said coordination and communication are required among different stakeholders for the completion of infrastructure projects.

''We have to make the Indian economy stronger. PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is very important for achieving the prime minister's dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy,'' the road transport and highways minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 envisioned making India a USD 5 trillion economy and a global economic powerhouse by 2024-25.

He also noted that financial audits are crucial but performance audits are more important.

The minister said there is a need to reduce the cost of construction without compromising the quality.

Also speaking at the event, Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane said one objective of PM Gati Shakti is to provide connectivity in 860 economic nodes in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

