Ashiana Housing signs pact with Rajasthan govt to invest Rs 420 cr in Bhiwadi

Realty firm Ashiana Housing has signed an MoU with the Rajasthan government to invest Rs 420 crore for developing housing projects in Bhiwadi. The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed at an investment summit in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, the company said in a statement on Friday.

''This is a landmark moment for Ashiana as it gives us the opportunity to contribute more towards the development of the planned city of Bhiwadi and also towards providing people with quality housing, care and more convenient lives,” Shantanu Haldule, Vice President - Bhiwadi and Neemrana, Ashiana Housing said. Ashiana Housing has a strong presence in the NCR and Rajasthan. In the planned city of Bhiwadi, Ashiana already has a strong presence in the segments of comfort homes, senior living spaces and kid-centric homes.

Recently, Ashiana Housing reported a 7 per cent increase in its sales bookings for 2021-22 at Rs 573.25 crore. Sales bookings in financial year 2020-21 stood at Rs 534.68 crore, according to a regulatory filing. With over 41 years of presence in the real estate sector, and 18 years of experience in the senior living space, the company has delivered over 23 million square feet of property and is managing and maintaining over 19 million square feet.

