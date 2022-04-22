Leads Connect to map flood prone areas in West Bengal

Agri-tech firm Leads Connect Services on Friday said it has bagged a project from the West Bengal government for the assessment and demarcation of flood prone areas in 23 districts using modern technology.

The Noida-based company, in a statement, said the contract value is about Rs 24.78 lakh.

The scope of work entails development of year-wise flood inundation maps from historical available data/images. It also includes determination of district-wise flood prone area maps corresponding to different flood return periods.

The project will be conducted in 23 districts of West Bengal for a duration of six months, starting from April this year, it added.

Leads Connect Services Navneet Ravikar said West Bengal being the lower most riparian state of Ganga-Brahmaputra basins, has both inter-state catchment areas of 57,624 square kilometres and international catchment areas of 34,252 square kilometres, thus has no control over influx from the upper catchment areas.

As the monsoon rainfall normally starts from June and ends in October, the districts in the southern parts of the state experience heavy precipitation particularly in the months of September and October, he said.

''Through this assessment project, we intend to make indicative flood prone area maps so that the situation in future doesn't get worse and proactive measures can be taken,'' Ravikar said.

Established in 2009, Leads Connect is an analytic company with core focus on agri-technology driven data analysis and modelling, risk management and financial services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)