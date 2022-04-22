Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Did you know there will be a partial solar eclipse on Saturday, April 30, 2022? According to NASA, people in parts of southern South America, Antarctica, and the Pacific and Southern Oceans will have a chance to witness the event before and during sunset.

For the unversed, during a solar eclipse, the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas.

When and where the partial solar eclipse will be visible?

On the evening of April 30, the eclipse will be visible in:

Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru, and a small area of southwestern Brazil.

Parts of the northwestern coastline of Antarctica.

In the Atlantic Ocean just off the southeastern coast of South America, including the Falkland Islands.

In much of the South Pacific Ocean and the Southern Ocean.

Did you know there's a #solareclipse later this month? On April 30, the Sun will appear partially eclipsed before and during sunset in parts of southern South America, Antarctica, and the South Pacific, South Atlantic, and Southern oceans. 🌎 🌑 ☀️ https://t.co/pN9mv6u0j8 pic.twitter.com/LKpy6mgQLG — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) April 21, 2022

When watching a solar eclipse - partial or full - NASA recommends you to wear solar viewing or eclipse glasses throughout the entire eclipse if you want to face the Sun. If you don't have one, you can use an alternate indirect method, such as a pinhole projector.

More information can be found here.