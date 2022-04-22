Left Menu

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:00 IST
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Did you know there will be a partial solar eclipse on Saturday, April 30, 2022? According to NASA, people in parts of southern South America, Antarctica, and the Pacific and Southern Oceans will have a chance to witness the event before and during sunset.

For the unversed, during a solar eclipse, the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas.

When and where the partial solar eclipse will be visible?

On the evening of April 30, the eclipse will be visible in:

  • Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru, and a small area of southwestern Brazil.
  • Parts of the northwestern coastline of Antarctica.
  • In the Atlantic Ocean just off the southeastern coast of South America, including the Falkland Islands.
  • In much of the South Pacific Ocean and the Southern Ocean.

When watching a solar eclipse - partial or full - NASA recommends you to wear solar viewing or eclipse glasses throughout the entire eclipse if you want to face the Sun. If you don't have one, you can use an alternate indirect method, such as a pinhole projector.

More information can be found here.

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022