Left Menu

One killed, several injured in Bosnia quake

One person was killed and several injured after a magnitude 5.6 quake hit southern Bosnia on Friday night followed by a series of smaller aftershocks, officials and media reported on Saturday. A hospital in nearby Mostar reported admitting several people from the area with lighter injuries. No major damage from the quake was reported, according to local officials.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 23-04-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 13:02 IST
One killed, several injured in Bosnia quake
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

One person was killed and several injured after a magnitude 5.6 quake hit southern Bosnia on Friday night followed by a series of smaller aftershocks, officials and media reported on Saturday. A 27-year-old woman was killed and others were injured when a boulder crashed down a hill and struck a house in Stolac. A hospital in nearby Mostar reported admitting several people from the area with lighter injuries.

No major damage from the quake was reported, according to local officials. Felt across Bosnia and in neighbouring countries, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier said the quake measured 6.0 in magnitude and struck at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022