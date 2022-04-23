Left Menu

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Updated: 23-04-2022 15:15 IST
NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

NASA has shared a throwback picture of Earth and its only natural satellite - known as the Moon - which was captured by the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on the agency's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter on October 3, 2007.

The Earth image is dominated by bright clouds and you can see the west coast outline of South America at the lower right. Comparatively, the moon image is unsaturated due to not-so-bright clouds.

According to NASA, Earth was 142 million kilometres (88 million miles) from Mars when the image was taken by MRO's HiRISE camera. More details about the image can be found here.

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been studying the planet's atmosphere and terrain from orbit since 2006. Now in an extended mission, MRO has been providing new information in unprecedented detail about the surface, subsurface, the planet's ancient environments and about how processes such as wind, meteorite impacts and seasonal frosts are continuing to affect the Martian surface today.

MRO has six instruments onboard including the HiRISE camera. The spacecraft has sent back thousands of stunning images of the Martian surface that are helping scientists learn more about the Red Planet.

