All 10 people found from missing Japan boat confirmed dead -coast guard

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-04-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 14:04 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

All 10 people found so far from a Japanese tour boat missing off the country's northern coast have been confirmed dead, the coast guard said on Sunday.

The boat went missing on Saturday with 26 people on board during a cruise off the main northern island of Hokkaido.

