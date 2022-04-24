MP govt seeks CZA nod to hand over 2 tigers, 4 leopards to Gujarat zoo; activists upset

The Madhya Pradesh government wants to give two tigers and four leopards to a zoo being built by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar in neighbouring Gujarat, leaving some wildlife activists fuming on the exchange of these big cats among the two BJP-ruled states.

An official on condition of anonymity said the MP forest department has sought the Central Zoo Authority's (CZA) permission to hand over these animals from Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park and Zoo to the Green Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar.

He said a letter had been sent from the MP forest department to CZA saying it had agreed to hand over the big cats on the request of the Jamnagar facility but added that permission from the Central authority has not been received as yet.

Meanwhile, Ajay Dubey, founder of Prayatna, an environmental action group, alleged the MP government had buckled under the pressure of a corporate house, adding that tigers and leopards should not be sent to the Jamnagar facility as Van Vihar is most suited for them.

The Jamnagar-based Green Zoological Centre's request letter states such a move would reduce the financial burden of the MP government, while the contention that MP did not have enough space for these animals was totally incorrect, Dubey added.

''Has the MP government gone bankrupt? I have written to CZA, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is the ex officio chairman of State Wildlife Board, Chief Secretary and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) to block this move,'' Dubey said.

Wildlife activist Rashid Noor Khan said MP must not give two tigers and four leopards to Gujarat as the neighbouring state was yet to give a lion here, adding that he was planning to approach the High Court on the issue.

However, CZA member Abhilash Khandekar said the exchange of animals among zoos in India in accordance with rules laid for such relocation was a common practice.

