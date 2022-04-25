Left Menu

MP: Female tiger cub found dead in Bandhavgarh reserve

PTI | Umaria | Updated: 25-04-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 10:59 IST
MP: Female tiger cub found dead in Bandhavgarh reserve
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A female tiger cub was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), a forest official said on Monday.

Some forest beat guards on Sunday spotted the carcass, having serious injury marks on head, stomach, back and ears, in Dhamokhar buffer zone near Barbaspur area of the reserve, BTR's field director B S Annigeri said. It is suspected that the cub, which was 7-8 months old, was killed in an attack by a male tiger, the official said.

After an autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he added.

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country.

MP has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022