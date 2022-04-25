Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 16:13 IST
Delhi: SDMC to launch month-long anti-encroachment drive
Delhi Municipal Corporation Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will launch a month-long anti-encroachment drive at a number of places under its jurisdiction, civic authorities said on Monday, adding that the dates are yet to be decided.

According to SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan, the areas where the drive is likely to be conducted include Okhla, Tilak Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, among others.

This comes after Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the mayors of South and East corporations on April 20 seeking the removal of encroachments ''by Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements'' in their areas.

Suryan said that regular meetings are being held to ''zero in'' on the areas where there is heavy encroachment leading to traffic snarls and other issues.

''A meeting was held today (Monday) as well and a month-long plan has been prepared to remove encroachments from roads, footpaths and government land. Encroachments can be seen in many areas such as Okhla, Madanpur Khadar, Tilak Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, among others. Sites are still being identified and a final list will soon be prepared,'' the mayor said.

He added that dates for the anti-encroachment drive are yet to be decided by the civic body.

Last week, an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violence between two communities on April 16, drew widespread criticism. The Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the action there.

Suryan said removing encroachments from roads and government land is an ''obligatory function'' of any civic body and the same approach being adopted by the SDMC.

''Encroachers will not be spared,'' he said, adding that before the anti-encroachment drive is launched, notices will be sent to those who have encroached upon public land, roads and footpaths.

