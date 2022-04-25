Science News Roundup: First all-private astronaut team aboard space station heads for splashdown
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
First all-private astronaut team aboard space station heads for splashdown
The first all-private astronaut crew to fly aboard the International Space Station (ISS) headed for splashdown Monday off the coast of Florida, wrapping up a two-week mission that NASA has touted as a landmark in commercial spaceflight. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying the four-man team of Houston-based startup Axiom Space Inc began its return flight at about 9 p.m. EDT Sunday (0100 Monday GMT) as it undocked from the space station orbiting about 250 miles (420 km) above Earth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Houston
- Earth
- Florida
- International Space
- NASA
ALSO READ
Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Big servers Isner, Opelka set up all-American Houston final
Farmers should adopt natural farming and save Mother Earth or one day it will stop giving agricultural produce, says PM Modi.
India has 217 space objects orbiting earth; working towards reducing space debris: Report
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize