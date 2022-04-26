Left Menu

UK's Prince Charles to visit Canada to mark queen's Jubilee

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2022 18:43 IST
UK's Prince Charles to visit Canada to mark queen's Jubilee
Prince Charles Image Credit: ANI
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit Canada next month as part of celebrations to mark his mother Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the British throne, his office said on Tuesday. The trip, the 19th the heir-to-the-throne has undertaken to Canada, will see the royal couple travel more than 2000 miles from Newfoundland and Labrador to the Northwest Territories over three days from May 17-19.

"The Prince of Wales has long believed that we need to learn from indigenous peoples around the world how better we should live in and care for nature and the planet," Clarence House said in a statement. "Canada is seeing the impact of climate change and so this tour will highlight an emphasis on learning from Indigenous Peoples in Canada as well as a focus on working with businesses to find a more sustainable way of living with global warming."

Members of the British royal family have been undertaking tours across the 14 other realms which have Queen Elizabeth as their head of state to mark her Platinum Jubilee as monarch, with Charles's younger brother Prince Edward and his wife currently visiting Caribbean nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

