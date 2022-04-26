Left Menu

Massive fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday, officials said. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, The fire started from a shop on the ground floor and spread to other stores and a restaurant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 23:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday, officials said. The fire department received information about the blaze around 5.47 pm following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. Officials said presently 13 fire tenders are working at the site to douse the flames. Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the Bhalswa landfill fire within 24 hours.

This year, three incidents of fire were reported in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out. On Tuesday, three more incidents of fire were reported in the capital. A fire broke out at the Transport Bhawan on Parliament Street here on Tuesday. The fire started from an air-conditioner in one of the rooms of the building. In another incident, a shop caught fire and spread to other stores in Amar Colony's main market in Lajpat Nagar. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, ''The fire started from a shop on the ground floor and spread to other stores and a restaurant. The fire also spread to the residence and an office on the first floor of the building.'' A DTC bus also caught fire on Tuesday afternoon on Vikas Marg area here.

