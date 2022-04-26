IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli c Parag b Prasidh Krishna 9 Faf du Plessis c Buttler b Sen 23 Rajat Patidar b Ashwin 16 Glenn Maxwell c Padikkal b Sen 0 Shahbaz Ahmed c Parag b Ashwin 17 Suyash Prabhudessai c Parag b Ashwin 2 Dinesh Karthik run out (Prasidh Krishna/Chahal) 6 Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva c & b Sen 18 Harshal Patel c Parag b Sen 8 Mohammed Siraj c Sen b Prasidh Krishna 5 Josh Hazlewood not out 0 Extras: (B-1, LB-4, W-6) 11 Total: (All out in 19.3 overs) 115 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-37, 3-37, 4-58, 5-66, 6-72, 7-92, 8-102, 9-107, 10-115 Bowling: Trent Boult 3-0-20-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-23-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-17-3, Kuldeep Sen 3.3-0-20-4, Daryl Mitchell 1-0-7-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-23-0.

