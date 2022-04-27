Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Wednesday gained Rs 45 to Rs 12,500 per five quintals in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 45 or 0.36 per cent at Rs 12,500 per five quintals with an open interest of 36,570 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

