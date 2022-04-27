Benito Juarez Road underpass to be open to public in May: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced that the Benito Juarez Road underpass in south Delhi will be opened for the public next month as he directed PWD officials to expedite the remaining construction work.

He issued the instructions while reviewing the construction of the underpass, along with works in progress on roads in the Central Delhi and New Delhi. Sisodia also approved project worth Rs 23.96 crore for the development of roads in Central and New Delhi, said an official statement. According to it, Sisodia approved the installation of lifts and escalators worth Rs 2.54 crore at the skywalk being built on the BJ Road underpass. The lifts can accommodate 24 people will also have two escalators, the statement said.

Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, said that the government is committed to provide "safe, smooth, and beautiful roads" to the people of Delhi. "Our focus is to decongest Delhi roads, strengthen them and give people a better commuting experience. The construction work of the underpass at the junction of BJ Marg and Ring Road has been completed and it will be opened for the use of the general public from next month," Sisodia said in the statement.

He directed the officials to complete the projects in time so that people do not face any problem in movement and get relief from incessant traffic.

The statement said that the street strengthening project included improvement of Rajpura Road-Tis Hazari Red Light-Civil Line Police Station stretch being done at a cost of Rs 4.44 crore.

Improvement of Outer Ring Road from Wazirabad to Gandhi Vihar subway with an expenditure Rs 9.75 crore, and from Gandhi Vihar to Burari Flyover at the cost of Rs 9.77 crore were also listed among these works.

