At 45.1 degrees C, Brahmpuri records highest maximum temperature in Maharashtra

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brahmpuri in Chandrapur district on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius which was the highest in Maharashtra during the day, said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here. Several other cities in eastern Maharashtra too recorded temperatures above 40 degrees.

Suhas Nandanwar, meteorologist at IMD Nagpur, said the heat wave conditions are expected to continue for the next five days in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Brahmpuri and Akola districts.

Wardha recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, Akola and Nagpur 44.8, Chandrapur 44.6, Gondia 43.8, Washim 43.5, Gadchiroli 42.6, Yavatmal 44.2 and Buldhana registered maximum temperature of 41.8 degree Celsius.

Elsewhere in the state, Pune recorded maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius, highest in the city this month, Solapur 41.4 and Nashik 38.4 degrees Celsius, IMD officials said.

