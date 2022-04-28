IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs GT
Gujarat Titans Innings: Wriddhiman Saha b Umran 68 Shubman Gill b Umran 22 Hardik Pandya c Jansen b Umran 10 David Miller b Umran 17 Rahul Tewatia not out 40 Abhinav Manohar b Umran 0 Rashid Khan not out 31 Extras: (LB-1 W-10) 11 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 199 Fall of wickets: 1/69 2/85 3/122 4/139 5/140 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-33-0, Marco Jansen 4-0-63-0, T Natarajan 4-0-43-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-34-0, Umran Malik 4-0-25-5.
